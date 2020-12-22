Advertisement

Woman killed Monday night in semi-SUV crash in southwest Kansas

A Ulysses woman was killed Monday night when a semi-trailer and sport utility vehicle collided...
A Ulysses woman was killed Monday night when a semi-trailer and sport utility vehicle collided in Finney County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed Monday night when a semi-trailer collided with a sport utility vehicle in Finney County in southwest Kansas, officials said.

The crash was reported at 9 p.m. on US-50 highway about 9 miles east of Garden City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2016 Peterbilt semi-trailer was eastbound on US-50 when it crossed the center line, striking a 2007 Lincoln MKZ.

The driver of the Lincoln, Monica Dawn Walker, 45, of Ulysses, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Walker, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Torres Jaime Barroso, 30, of Denison, Iowa, was reported to be uninjured. The patrol said Barroso was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase that started in Coffey County came to an end late Monday morning in south...
High speed chase on US-75 highway ends in south Topeka
One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the...
One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County
Two men were arrested after Shawnee County sheriff's deputies found a stolen vehicle Monday...
Two arrested after sheriff’s deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Gusts 35-45 mph
Warm today, cold blast tomorrow
First Alert Cold Blast
Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy today, cold and blustery tomorrow
Topeka High star players Kiki and Lilly Smith battled on the hardwood floor against each other...
Battle of the Smiths: Lilly vs. Kiki in a game of H.O.R.S.E.