Woman killed Monday night in semi-SUV crash in southwest Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed Monday night when a semi-trailer collided with a sport utility vehicle in Finney County in southwest Kansas, officials said.

The crash was reported at 9 p.m. on US-50 highway about 9 miles east of Garden City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2016 Peterbilt semi-trailer was eastbound on US-50 when it crossed the center line, striking a 2007 Lincoln MKZ.

The driver of the Lincoln, Monica Dawn Walker, 45, of Ulysses, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Walker, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Torres Jaime Barroso, 30, of Denison, Iowa, was reported to be uninjured. The patrol said Barroso was wearing a seat belt.

