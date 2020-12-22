With 3 days left in Red Kettle Campaign, Topeka Salvation Army short of its goal by nearly $150,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With three days left in its annual Red Kettle Campaign, the Topeka Salvation Army finds itself nearly $150,000 short of its goal.

Shelley Robertson, development director for the Topeka Salvation Army, said that as of Monday, $89,329.02 had been raised. That amount, she said, represents 37.69% of the agency’s $237,000 goal.

The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Nov. 20 and will continue until Thursday, Dec. 24, which is Christmas Eve.

Funds will be used locally for Salvation Army programs including social services; alcohol and drug rehabilitation; transitional housing; citizenship classes; violence prevention classes; and recreational activities.

The Salvation Army has been in Shawnee County for more than 130 years.

For more information, call the Topeka Salvation Army at 785-233-9648.

To donate online, visit www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/topeka/.

