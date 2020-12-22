Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy today, cold and blustery tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be a warm and windy day before a strong cold front brings a major drop in temperatures tomorrow through Friday morning. Winds will be a factor with gusts at least 20 mph today through Thursday which means winds won’t diminish until Thursday night. The strong winds will lead to a very high fire danger with low humidity today and the wind shift tomorrow.

Precipitation wise there’s only one out of several models producing anything tonight into tomorrow morning so have removed the chance from the 8 day. Even if anything were to develop it will be warm enough for rain and remain under 0.05″. The next best chance of precipitation won’t be until next Tuesday at the earliest.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Plenty of sun with a few high clouds this afternoon. Winds SE/S 15-25, gusts between 35-45 mph.

Wind Advisory (WIBW)

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Temperatures will drop in the upper 30s to upper 40s from north to south. Winds S/W 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be steady/falling throughout the day with little warming if at all. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s by 5pm and wind chills in the teens and 20s at that time. Winds W/NW 20-35, gusts up to 45 mph.

The strong winds continue into Wednesday night and with lows in the teens, wind chills will be in the single digits early Thursday morning. While winds Thursday won’t be as strong, it’ll still be breezy and with sun highs will be able to get into the low-mid 30s. It is worth noting that our in house model keeps highs in the 20s, right now think that’s too cold but it’s something to monitor.

Christmas Day will start out in the teens early but by the afternoon get up in the 40s with winds finally less than 20 mph.

This weekend will be mild on Saturday before a weak cold front pushes through on Sunday bringing a slightly cooler day but should still be above average for this time of year. There does remain uncertainty on if there will be a reinforcing cold front and how strong it will be for early next week. This will affect what precipitation type falls on Tuesday whether it’s a wintry mix or if it remains all snow with the colder air.

Taking Action:

Strong winds will last all of today, tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday with gusts at least 20 mph. The winds will not relax until Thursday night. This will produce a very high fire danger and as you’re driving use caution and have a firm grip on the steering wheel.

Be ready for 60s today and with temperatures gradually falling tonight INTO tomorrow and of course Wednesday night, single digit wind chills are expected Thursday morning.

The next best chance of precipitation is a week from today at the earliest. Right now it looks impressive from the models but with this being at least a week away a lot can change so stay tuned.



Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.