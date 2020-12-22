Topeka Zoo host post-holiday tree recycling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo wants your Christmas trees -- after Christmas, of course.

The zoo will be accepting used live Christmas trees from December 26 through January 8. You can drop your tree off on the Southeast side of Gage park behind the “trees here” sign.

For the safety of the animals, the trees need to be free of all ornaments, hooks, tinsel and other decorations.

The trees will be used by a variety of zoo animals, including lions, tigers and giraffes. Once the animals have used the trees, they will be ground up in a wood chipper and used as mulch.

