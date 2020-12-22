Advertisement

Topeka Zoo host post-holiday tree recycling

The Topeka Zoo wants your Christmas trees -- after Christmas, of course.
The Topeka Zoo wants your Christmas trees -- after Christmas, of course.(Topeka Zoo)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo wants your Christmas trees -- after Christmas, of course.

The zoo will be accepting used live Christmas trees from December 26 through January 8. You can drop your tree off on the Southeast side of Gage park behind the “trees here” sign.

For the safety of the animals, the trees need to be free of all ornaments, hooks, tinsel and other decorations.

The trees will be used by a variety of zoo animals, including lions, tigers and giraffes. Once the animals have used the trees, they will be ground up in a wood chipper and used as mulch.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase that started in Coffey County came to an end late Monday morning in south...
Man arrested after high speed chase on US-75 highway ends in south Topeka
One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the...
One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County
Two men were arrested after Shawnee County sheriff's deputies found a stolen vehicle Monday...
Two arrested after sheriff’s deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies

Latest News

10th Judicial District offices to close New Year’s Eve for relocation
City of Topeka promotes individual and business COVID-19 relief
Topeka Police Department
City Manager gives update on search for a permanent Chief of Police
Jackson County inmates continue to be tested for COVID-19 after a positive case earlier this...
Jackson County inmates continue to be tested for COVID after positive cases