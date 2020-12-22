State of State Address going virtual

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As with many other things, the 2021 annual State of the State Address will be virtual this year.

Gov. Laura Kelly says the decision will ensure the safety of everyone would normally attend the address, including the executive and judicial leaders in the state.

“COVID-19 has altered many of our traditions,” Gov. Kelly said. “With case numbers continuing to increase and limited hospital capacity, gathering the entire Legislature and the Kansas Supreme Court Justices into one chamber would be an unnecessary risk to their health and safety.”

Details on when and how to watch the address have not been released.

