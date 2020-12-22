Seven Chiefs players selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

Kansas City, MO. (WIBW) - Seven members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been named to the 2021 AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Eric Fisher, Chris Jones, Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark all earned spots Monday. Mahomes topped fan voting for the league.

With seven selections, the Chiefs tied the Packers, Ravens and Seahawks for most players to make the Pro Bowl.

The 2021 Pro Bowl, originally scheduled to be played Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, has been canceled due to the pandemic; however, players selected will still be honored that day with shows airing on an ESPN/ABC simulcast, and a virtual Pro Bowl experience in Madden NFL 21.

Count 'em, SEVEN selections this year for the AFC squad 🚩 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.