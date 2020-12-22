SENT Topeka purchases new pre-school academy to provide child care needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The HI-Crest neighborhood will soon see a new school academy in the Southeast area of Topeka.

SENT Topeka recognized how critical, accessible, and affordable child care is to a community’s health, especially in preparing kids for success in school.

The organization recently purchased the former “Kennedy Academy” building located at 206 Southeast Lakewood Court to provide for child care needs.

“We have a goal of wanting a quality K-12 educational seat for every child in our neighborhood,” Founder and Chairman of the Board of SENT Topeka, Johnathan Sublet said.

It will soon be known as the ‘SENT Prep Academy,’ which plans to provide a need in an area they call a “child- care desert.”

“There’s a huge gap in our community right now for infant care,” Sublet explained. “So initially we’re going to start off by looking at the 6 weeks to 6 years kind of gap.”

The organization was able to purchase the building with big help using a $250,000 grant from the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and a partnership with Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

The new academy plans to provide a high-quality, affordable pre-kindergarten program to the HI- Crest community.

“They left everything in immaculate condition, so not only to provide that high quality care, but that high quality environment,” SENT Topeka Executive Director, Nikki Ramirez-Jennings said.

”So, to be able to form a partnership, a public/private partnership with the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and with the community and not just providing high quality care for the kids, but for the families,” Ramirez-Jennings continued.

The academy will serve the needs of students and double as a training center to benefit child care workers.

“Not only will the HI-Crest community be helped, but also we’ll be able to send qualified child-care workers throughout our entire community, which there a shortage of,” Sublet explained. “A place that was a desert becomes an oasis, this is a sending center, and that’s one of our goals.”

“So, we’re looking to one pay higher than the industry standard for our teachers and employees. “We’re looking to hire 16 -17 people to be apart of the staff here at Kennedy and we’re looking to offer benefits,” Sublet added.

SENT says help from the community is still needed.

“Every little bit counts, whether it’s a book for a kid to read or a piece of curriculum that goes along with what we’re doing, every little bit count,” Sublet said.

SENT Topeka plans to open SENT Prep Academy and start accepting students by April 2021.

