Sen. Pat Roberts gets COVID-19 vaccine, encourages others to do so

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Outgoing Senator Pat Roberts also got the vaccine, and per Governor Laura Kelly’s request shared his experience with the public.

“After more than forty years of service to Kansas, as a final act of bipartisan goodwill, Senator Roberts agreed to share this video of his vaccination at my request,” Gov. Kelly said. “When it’s your turn, be like Senator Roberts and get your vaccine. It’s safe, effective, and will keep you and your loved ones protected from COVID-19.”

Senator Roberts encouraged everybody to get the vaccine when it’s available, and to continue practicing other preventative measures like wearing masks.

“Practice some good things. I know, the masks, every time I put the mask on, it’s a chore. But this is damn serious, take the vaccine, just like I am doing right now. Thank you for the privilege of representing you the last 40 years. It’s been a privilege, thank you.”

After more than 40 years of service to Kansas, as a final act of bipartisan goodwill, Senator Roberts agreed to share this video of his vaccination at my request. He even dressed for the occasion! When it’s your turn, be like Senator Roberts and get your vaccine. It’s safe, effective, and will keep you and your loved ones protected from COVID-19.

Posted by Governor Laura Kelly on Monday, December 21, 2020

