Santa and Mrs. Claus give gifts at Quincy Elementary School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted at Quincy Elementary School Monday afternoon.

A lot has changed in 2020, but what hasn’t is Santa and Mrs. Claus helping the kids enjoy the holidays. The two were spotted giving out gifts at the elementary school for their drive-up event.

“We are just trying to take care of our families and we’ve missed seeing them and so this is a way for us to help them - but also get a chance to wish our family’s happy holidays,” said Quincy Elementary Principal Katie Sonderegger.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa’s helpers, the school staff, handed out wrapped gifts to every Quincy elementary student. They handed out a holiday box -- filled with a blanket, board game and holiday treats. Also inside were two cards, a Christmas card from the school and a $20 gift card they can spend.

“We’re not going to stop with our mission which is taking care of our families. Teaching our students, letting them know that we’re here for their needs no matter what that is, even just beyond the classroom.”

Quincy students have been learning from home because of COVID-19 for a month. At the event, families were also able to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, receive gifts and goodies of their own as well as finally having the chance to see their teachers in-person.

“We do as much as we can through and through technology to keep those relationships going but it’s just hard when there is that screen in the way,” said Sonderegger. “Which I think is a lot of the excitement. I’ve seen a lot of kids screaming, seeing their teachers. Just excited to see them in person.”

The drive went on until 5 p.m. No grinches were seen stealing any gifts or food and don’t worry, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas this Friday.

