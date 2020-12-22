Salute Our Heroes: Topeka Metro bus operator goes above and beyond the job

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Metro has remained an essential service throughout the pandemic and their drivers have had to adapt to stay safe.

Michelle Brown has been a bus operator for the last 13 years and the Metro said she’s really set the example during this unprecedented time.

Al Bradley is a station manager with Topeka Metro. He said, “She’s just really upbeat. I like to call her bubbly. She really loves her job, the passengers love her. We’d love to have ten more of her.”

Mache Masquat is a regular on Brown’s bus. “She represents, to me, the Metro. She’s a good woman, she’s diligent, she’s everything.”

He said it’s also the way she treats her passengers that sets her apart.

“If she see’s someone you know a little half block behind, she’ll stop the bus,” Masquat continued saying, “She makes sure that everybody gets a hi, a goodbye, and have a good day and treats us with respect, and we treat her with the same respect.”

The coronavirus pandemic has re-shaped the way the Metro operates, but not the way Brown and her coworkers feel about the job.

“We realized how lucky we were to have a job considering that a lot of other people got laid off, and we are providing a very essential job to others,” she said.

That’s also what keeps Brown going each day.

“I like being able to get people where they need to go, especially during this time,” she continued saying, “I love the drive, I love to meet new people and provide really good and safe transportation.”

Topeka Metro said Brown sets the example by going above and beyond her job.

Bradley added, “We on the management side love employees like that because you don’t find many people that can work with the public. You meet people from all walks of life, so you need somebody that’s very diverse in dealing with people and she does a very good job of that.”

Although her smile is not visible behind the mask and plexiglass separates her from the passengers, Brown maintains she loves her job.

She said, “We’ve all just sort of bound together and gotten through this and hopefully next year will be a better year.”

Brown said she misses interacting with her passengers as they get on and off the bus, and looks forward to the day they can return to some normalcy.

