Riley County court drops attempted rape and kidnapping charges against former Manhattan resident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley County District Court judge has dismissed attempted rape and kidnapping charges against a former Manhattan resident who now lives in Texas, according to KMAN Radio.

As a result, the man won’t face any additional hearings in the case, which dates back five years.

KMAN reports that during a Dec. 4 hearing, Riley County District Court Judge John Bosch approved a motion from prosecutors to drop the case against 42-year-old Sean Morgan without prejudice.

As a result, KMAN reports, all charges against Morgan have been dropped.

Morgan had been accused in 2015 of attempted rape and aggravated kidnapping of an individual who was 27 at the time. He also was charged with rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in an incident alleged to have occurred in 2018 with an individual who was 25 at the time.

Morgan was arrested in November 2019 in suburban San Antonio, Texas. He was later extradited to Kansas on a Riley County District Court warrant.

