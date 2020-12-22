Advertisement

One injured in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in North Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on a...
One person was taken to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on a highway in North Topeka, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on a highway in North Topeka, officials said.

The collision was reported around 9 a.m. at N.E. US-24 highway and Meriden Road.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that the collision occurred when a black GMC Acadia sport utility vehicle was traveling east in the left lane of US-24 when it slowed to make a left -- or north -- turn.

The black GMC was then rear-ended by a white GMC Acadia that also had been traveling east on US-24.

The impact sent the black GMC into the westbound lanes of US-24, where it collided with a white Nissan Versa passenger car.

The driver of the white Acadia SUV was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Eastbound US-24 was shut down in the area for more than an hour as crews cleared the scene.

