‘New pants’ fundraiser for WPD chief raises $500 for family in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said he tackled a man on Kellogg Thursday morning. The chief posted about the incident on Facebook. He said the man was trying to get into people’s cars.

A passerby caught it all on camera. In the video, you see a man stop a white SUV on eastbound Kellogg. He then proceeds to do the same to a red truck. The man hangs on to the truck as the driver tries to drive off. As the driver slows down, an officer runs up from behind and tackles the man to the ground.

Ramsay said he messed up his favorite khaki pants in the process of the tackle because he wasn’t wearing his uniform. It’s unknown if the man was booked into jail and on what charges.

After seeing the chief’s post, Kayla Shelton decided to organize a GoFundMe to raise money for a new pair of pants for the chief. After reaching $100, she reached out to Chief Ramsay who told her that the money should go to a family in need.

The money is now going to a family of seven - five kids and two adults - who has been hit pretty hard by COVID-19. They lost two family members as well as jobs. The mother of the family said she asked her kids what they wanted for Christmas this year and they replied, ”Mom we don’t need anything...we know there’s no money this year.”

The GoFund Me has raised more than $500. If you would like to contribute, just click the button below.

The one day I don’t wear a uniform and have on my favorite pants is the day I have to tackle a man trying to get in people’s cars on Kellogg. Sorry for the traffic delays #neednewpants Posted by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Thursday, December 17, 2020

