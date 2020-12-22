Advertisement

‘New pants’ fundraiser for WPD chief raises $500 for family in need

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said he tackled a man on Kellogg Thursday morning. The chief posted about the incident on Facebook. He said the man was trying to get into people’s cars.

A passerby caught it all on camera. In the video, you see a man stop a white SUV on eastbound Kellogg. He then proceeds to do the same to a red truck. The man hangs on to the truck as the driver tries to drive off. As the driver slows down, an officer runs up from behind and tackles the man to the ground.

Ramsay said he messed up his favorite khaki pants in the process of the tackle because he wasn’t wearing his uniform. It’s unknown if the man was booked into jail and on what charges.

After seeing the chief’s post, Kayla Shelton decided to organize a GoFundMe to raise money for a new pair of pants for the chief. After reaching $100, she reached out to Chief Ramsay who told her that the money should go to a family in need.

The money is now going to a family of seven - five kids and two adults - who has been hit pretty hard by COVID-19. They lost two family members as well as jobs. The mother of the family said she asked her kids what they wanted for Christmas this year and they replied, ”Mom we don’t need anything...we know there’s no money this year.”

The GoFund Me has raised more than $500. If you would like to contribute, just click the button below.

GoFundMe for Chief Gordon Ramsay's pants

The one day I don’t wear a uniform and have on my favorite pants is the day I have to tackle a man trying to get in people’s cars on Kellogg. Sorry for the traffic delays #neednewpants

Posted by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Thursday, December 17, 2020

ShareCopyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase that started in Coffey County came to an end late Monday morning in south...
Man arrested after high speed chase on US-75 highway ends in south Topeka
One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the...
One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County
Two men were arrested after Shawnee County sheriff's deputies found a stolen vehicle Monday...
Two arrested after sheriff’s deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies

Latest News

KHP helps transport COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update
Jackson Co. completes COVID-19 testing on inmates
One person was taken to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on a...
One injured in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in North Topeka
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?