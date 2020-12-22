Midland Care sees thefts of catalytic converters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local mechanic has alerted 13 NEWS to a trend of thefts from Midland Care.

A local mechanic says he has replaced four catalytic converters on large vehicles over the last year. He said he showed up to work a few days ago to find several more vehicles that needed to be repaired.

The mechanic says the most recent incident adds up to almost $20,000 in repairs.

Midland Care has confirmed that the converters have been stolen from vehicles reserved for transporting their elderly clients. They say the Topeka Police Department is looking into the crimes.

