Advertisement

Man injured Sunday after tractor flips and pins him for 8 hours in Atchison County

A man was injured Sunday when a tractor flipped and pinned him beneath it for around eight...
A man was injured Sunday when a tractor flipped and pinned him beneath it for around eight hours in Atchison County, according to KAIR Radio.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was life-flighted to an area hospital late Sunday after a tractor flipped on top of him earlier in the day and pinned him underneath it for about eight hours, according to KAIR Radio.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Sunday near 306th and Sedgwick Roads, about a mile north of the city of Atchison.

KAIR reports that the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, when the tractor flipped and pinned the man beneath it.

Atchison County Emergency Management Director Wes Lanter said the man had been trapped under the tractor from the time of the accident until he was found and emergency crews were called to the scene.

Additional details, including the man’s name and condition, weren’t available on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase that started in Coffey County came to an end late Monday morning in south...
High speed chase on US-75 highway ends in south Topeka
One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the...
One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County
Two men were arrested after Shawnee County sheriff's deputies found a stolen vehicle Monday...
Two arrested after sheriff’s deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

A Ulysses woman was killed Monday night when a semi-trailer and sport utility vehicle collided...
Woman killed Monday night in semi-SUV crash in southwest Kansas
Gusts 35-45 mph
Warm today, cold blast tomorrow
First Alert Cold Blast
Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy today, cold and blustery tomorrow
Topeka High star players Kiki and Lilly Smith battled on the hardwood floor against each other...
Battle of the Smiths: Lilly vs. Kiki in a game of H.O.R.S.E.