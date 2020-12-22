Man injured Sunday after tractor flips and pins him for 8 hours in Atchison County

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was life-flighted to an area hospital late Sunday after a tractor flipped on top of him earlier in the day and pinned him underneath it for about eight hours, according to KAIR Radio.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Sunday near 306th and Sedgwick Roads, about a mile north of the city of Atchison.

KAIR reports that the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, when the tractor flipped and pinned the man beneath it.

Atchison County Emergency Management Director Wes Lanter said the man had been trapped under the tractor from the time of the accident until he was found and emergency crews were called to the scene.

Additional details, including the man’s name and condition, weren’t available on Tuesday morning.

