LPD introduces Special Victims Unit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence has a new and long-awaited Special Victims Unit.

The Lawrence Police Department says it is proud to announce the LPD Special Victims Unit. It said it has deliberately focused on the development of the SVU for over a year, and the implementation is a testament to its commitment to a survivor-focused philosophy.

According to LPD, the primary focus of the unit will be cases invovl8ing physical abuse such as crimes against children, crimes of a sexual nature and those involving domestic violence.

LPD said the approach to such crimes will be survivor-focused, where it incorporates trauma-informed best practices which highlight its continued partnership with the Willow Victim Advocate, the incoming Douglas County District Attorney and other community stakeholders.

“One of the great things about our new police facility is that we’ve incorporated a safe, comfortable space for these individuals who are in an extraordinarily vulnerable time in their lives,” said LKPD Interim Police Chief Anthony Brixius. “Their first encounter with law enforcement must be positive, and we’re proud to have a dedicated group whose sole purpose is the well-being of these victims and their families.”

LPD said it will also partner with the Douglas Co. DA’s Office which will have dedicated prosecutors assigned to such crimes.

“The District Attorney’s Office looks forward to collaborating with the Lawrence Kansas Police Department to develop a coordinated and trauma-informed response to addressing issues of sexual assault, domestic violence, and crimes against children in our community,” said incoming Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

According to LPD, the SVU shows its commitment to the community to help survivors and their families bring justice to those responsible.

