KHP helps transport COVID-19 vaccine

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers are helping with the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says in a Facebook post that its Troopers and Air Support Unit pilots are lending a hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

According to the KHP, the troopers and Air Support Unit pilot are helping with the relay of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

