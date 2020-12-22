KHP helps transport COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers are helping with the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says in a Facebook post that its Troopers and Air Support Unit pilots are lending a hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the KHP, the troopers and Air Support Unit pilot are helping with the relay of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.