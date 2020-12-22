Advertisement

Kansas DCF raises over $20k for Hope for the Holidays

DCF
DCF
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department for Children and Families raised more than $23,000 during their annual Hope for the Holidays gift drive.

During the gift drive, the agency collected gift cards, monetary donations and greeting cards for young adults in foster care who otherwise might not receive a gift this holiday season. Gift cards were collected instead of gifts this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so thankful to have programs like these at DCF that honor and recognize these youth during the winter holidays,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “Many of these young people go without traditional holiday celebrations and gifts from loved ones. It’s DCF’s goal to remind them they are not alone and have a whole community of supporters.”

