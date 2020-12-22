K-State receives $1.7 million in CARES Act funding to help manufacturers cope with pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has received $1.7 million in CARES Act funding in order to help support manufacturers cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas State University says the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding it with $1.7 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to help modernize and retool its Technology Development Institute to better help manufacturers struggling due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to K-State, the grant will be matched with $425,000 from the Technology Development Institute for a total of $2.1 million going into the project.

K-State said the grant will help expand the institute’s ability to provide up to date technology that is needed to design, fabricate and launch new products. It said the equipment will also make sure that existing manufacturers have the means to access equipment that could help them lower costs and become more efficient with current limited labor availability.

Jeff Tucker, executive director of the Technology Development Institute said, “We are extremely pleased that the Economic Development Administration has chosen to support our efforts to support the growth manufacturers and entrepreneurs across the state of Kansas. We believe that this investment will pay dividends for years to come in helping to develop and launch new products and technologies which have a positive impact on the Kansas economy.”

“I want to extend my thanks to the U.S. Department of Commerce for making an investment in Kansas State University during a time when our academic institutions have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. “This grant will also spur local job creation and innovation, and support our efforts to continue rebuilding our state’s foundation.”

Rep. Roger Marshall said the pandemic had a massive effect on manufacturing operations throughout Kansas.

“With its wide-reaching network and cohort of industry experts, K-State’s Technology Development Institute is uniquely positioned to assist impacted manufacturers as they work to respond and recover from the pandemic,” Marshall said. “This grant from the Economic Development Administration will create new opportunities for employment, economic growth, and private investment, helping manufacturers pivot operations and retool their workforce to meet the challenges and demands of today’s economy.”

