Jackson County inmates continue to be tested for COVID after positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Inmates in Jackson County will be tested once again tomorrow, the third round of COVID-19 tests after an inmate tested positive in early December.

Sheriff Tim Morse reports that testing has been provided to all inmates in the Jackson County jail after a prison-bound inmate positive earlier this month. Six additional inmates were found to be positive after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s initial round of testing. However, all were asymptomatic.

A second round of testing last Thursday (December 17) resulted in no new positive cases. A third round will be conducted tomorrow (Wednesday, December 23). According to a news release from his office, “The Sheriff’s medical staff continue to be diligent in monitoring the health of the inmates.”

