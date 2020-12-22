Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Department searching for suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Kansas Highway Patrol are searching for a suspect in a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit began around 11 am on 126th Rd. in Jackson County and ended in the 13500 block of 190th Rd. east of Highway 75 when the driver, 35-year-old Cody Gaston, fled. A female passenger is in custody, but Gaston has not yet been found. He had been previously apprehended after a police pursuit in April.

Gaston is a while male, 190 lbs., 5′11″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his right and left arms and may possibly be between US Hwy 75 and R. 4 Rd. between 182nd and 190th in Jackson County. If you live or work in the nearby area, keep your doors and vehicles locked.

If you have any information about Gaston’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

