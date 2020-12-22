Jackson Co. completes COVID-19 testing on inmates

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has completed COVID-19 testing on all of its inmates.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has administered COVID-19 testing to all inmates in the Jackson County Jail after an inmate that was prison bound earlier in December tested positive.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment complete the first round of testing and found six new inmates to be positive for the virus. However, it said all tested inmates were asymptomatic.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a second round of testing on Dec. 17 found no new positive cases and the third round of testing will b conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

