Governor extends deadline for expiring Driver’s Licenses and ID cards

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order on Tuesday that extends the deadline for renewal of driver’s licenses to June 30, 2021. The order also extends a previous provision that allows Kansans 21 to 64 years of age to renew their licenses online.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is clear that we must extend this provision to continue protecting Kansans’ health and safety,” Governor Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans eligible to take advantage of the opportunity for online license renewal to protect themselves and their communities from the spread of the virus.”

The Kansas Department of Revenue is also removing service fees for those who use the iKan program to renew their licenses. The program is available on the Apple App and Google Play stores or online at iKan.ks.gov.

