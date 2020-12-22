Advertisement

Geary Co. receives first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment

(Moderna)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2020
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Health Department has gotten its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Geary County Emergency Services says the Geary County Health Department has been receiving calls from the public asking about the vaccine and when they will be able to get their immunizations.

GCHD said it has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, it is working to provide the vaccine to health care workers that are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

GCHD said it will then be offering the vaccine to other healthcare workers. It said it only has a limited supply, but as it becomes more available, will offer immunizations according to the Vaccine Plan.

According to the Department, a Pfizer allocation is currently on its way to the pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program to give vaccines to long-term care residents and staff. It said the program is coordinated between the federal government and CVS and Walgreens.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas, click here.

