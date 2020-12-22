Advertisement

Fire Department searches Shawnee Heights home for suspicious barrels

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department was called to a home to examine a pair of suspicious barrels.

The Topeka Fire Department says it stopped by a home in the Shawnee Heights area to examine two suspicious barrels.

TFD says they were called to a house near Crestwood and Glencrest to test the liquids in two unmarked barrels.

It says their analysis determined the substances were not harmful in any way.

It says it turned the investigation back over to Shawnee Heights fire who turned it back over to the homeowners.

The owners say the home was vacant and assume the barrels were left by the previous owners.

TFD says the barrels were not related to any crime.

