Crews respond to fire in 1400 block of Polk

1400 block SW Polk
1400 block SW Polk(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Polk.

Someone saw smoke from the alley behind the home at 1421 SW Polk, and reported it to the Fire Department. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home. They were able to contain the fire, and the family inside made it out safely.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident, caused by an electrical failure in the attic. Damage is estimated at $45,000.

