City of Topeka promotes individual and business COVID-19 relief

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City Manager Brent Trout said Topekans experiencing financial hardships at the individual or business level can get help through city programs.

At a virtual news conference Tuesday, Trout said qualifying individuals can get help with a mortgage, rent and utilities through Topeka’s COVID-19 Basic Needs Program.

Trout said a number of local business owners have used the city’s small business relief program.

“We’re excited to be able to do that and keep our small businesses strong and keep them going through this time,” he said.

“I think that any type of small business assistance that can be provided is important; small businesses create many of the jobs that we have in our city, so to lose them is not a positive event.”

Further discussions about local business relief will be held at Tuesday night’s JEDO meeting.

Individuals seeking help through the city can call 785-368-1365.

Business owners can contact 785-368-3711.

