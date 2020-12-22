Advertisement

City Manager gives update on search for a permanent Chief of Police

Topeka Police Department
Topeka Police Department(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City Manager Brent Trout addressed the status of the search for Topeka’s next police chief.

At the city’s virtual news conference Tuesday, Trout said ongoing discussions about the Topeka Police Department’s (TPD) policies with the City Council’s Police and Community Committee have put the broader search on hold.

“We want to let that play out for a period of time before we make a decision moving forward with the hiring,” he said.

Trout said he wants the next chief to be familiar with TPD’s protocol when they begin the job.

“I think it’s important that any individual that’s interested in taking this job understand some of the policies that are in place,” he said.

“We don’t that they’re going to change anything as far as policies after getting through this whole committee process but I think it’s important to wait till that’s complete before we go and hire

Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles will serve as Interim Chief beginning January 2, 2021.

Outgoing Chief Bill Cochran expressed confidence in Wheeles’ past job performance.

“The Deputy Chief has been a rock. who’s been a solid, someone I can depend on so I think that’ll carry over,” he said.

“I think that’s someone the community can depend on and has been business about business and I have all the confidence in the world that he’ll guide the agency in a positive direction over these next several months.”

Cochran said he believed building relationships was a key factor that led to his success in the job.

“My knowledge of the community, my community partnerships, continuing those partnerships and making sure those partnerships continue is extremely important in the success of the next chief,” he said.

“The other thing is my relationship with the governing body I believe that’s important for any department head in the City of Topeka like the police and fire chief, they have to have a good relationship with the governing body and an excellent working relationship with the City Manager.”

Cochran added, “I think one of the things that the future chief needs to be is compassionate, understanding and willing to listen to everyone in the community.”

