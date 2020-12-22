Brown Co. Sheriff warning community about credit card scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is warning residents of a new credit card scam circulating the area.

County residents report receiving a call from an individual identifying themselves as a representative from Discover, Mastercard or Visa, offering them zero percent interest and a refund on the interest from their credit cards this year.

The callers are asking for residents’ credit card and bank account numbers, saying they need them to direct deposit the refunds.

Sheriff Merchant says banks would never do something like this, and the calls are a scam. He advises anyone who receives a suspicious call from a number they don’t recognize to hang up immediately.

