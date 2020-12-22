Bringing Veterans Treatment Courts to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young veteran stood quietly before the court with a deeply troubled look on his face. Johnson County Judge Timothy McCarthy says here he was, ”...the most depressed person that I’ve ever seen in my life, standing before me at the podium.” Judge McCarthy couldn’t know if the man would take the help being offered to him, but he was going to give it nonetheless. This was a man who had put on the uniform and served his country honorably; now, it was time for his country to serve him.

Struggling with post-traumatic stress and depression, the young African American man had tried to end his life--“suicide by cop”. Now, he was entering the Veterans Treatment Court for a second chance at life. The Johnson County program is the only specialty court of its kind in Kansas but one of between 450 to 500 across the country according to former Kansas Chief Justice Lawton Nuss.

The young man would be in the program for anywhere between 12 to 18 months. Over that time, Judge McCarthy began to see a change in his demeanor.

“Six months into the program you begin to see him smiling, talking about his groups, his individual therapy, his family,” the judge said.

After months and months of hard work by the veteran and a support team overseen by Judge McCarthy, it was time for him to graduate from the Veterans Treatment Court program. Remarkably, he invited the very same officer who shot him to his graduation. Judge McCarthy recounted the amazing moment.

“He stands up and thanks the officer who saved his life, and I’m looking over on the left and his wife was 8 months pregnant.”

The prosecutor who reviewed the original bodycam footage came up to Judge McCarthy after court, grabbed him by the shoulders and shook him--recounting the story that led to this remarkable occasion. He told the judge that officers had done everything they could to talk the veteran down but to no avail. Forced to shoot him, the same officer who pulled the trigger ran to save his life. Placing his finger in the femoral artery, he slowed the bleeding to allow EMTs and doctors to save the veteran’s life. Now, he stood before the court a changed man. Judge McCarthy admits the veteran still has a lot of struggles to face--but he has braved the battle and now has the tools and support to be successful in his post-combat life.

Now four years into his program, Judge Timothy McCarthy has been joined by former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss and sitting Chief Justice Marla Luckert. Together with others, they are passionately pursuing plans to create Veterans Treatment Courts across the Sunflower State.

Former Chief Justice Nuss notes that VTCs, as they are called, focus on these unique individuals who have served our country proudly. Now, they have been diagnosed by the Veterans Administration with struggles directly related to their military service.

“These are people who took an oath to support the Constitution and to defend you and me and our country when they joined the military,” Justice Nuss noted, confident that these men and women have earned the right to their second chance.

All admitted to the program are guilty of low-level felonies or misdemeanors. Nuss and McCarthy note that while it costs taxpayers $20,000 to $30,000 annually to incarcerate a prisoner, VTCs invest a mere $2,500 in each veteran that they work with to rehabilitate. Johnson County’s program has had a high rate of success; 41 veterans have graduated and none (0%) have reoffended--an unheard-of result for any program. Less than a dozen have either been dropped from the program or quit of their own accord. An average of 25 former soldiers, sailors, airmen, or Marines are in the program at any given time. Justice Nuss notes that the program is not a simple slap on the wrist.

“This is not something you sign up for, and you start getting lollipops, and you’re told to come back in 18 months and we’ll see how you’re doing,” Nuss stressed. “It’s very intense supervision by the team led by the judge.”

That robust team includes prosecutors, defense counsel, probation officers, law enforcement, a Veterans Administration representative, and others involved in the veteran’s treatment. One of the most important members of the team is the veteran’s mentor--a fellow veteran who serves as a “battle buddy”, walking alongside them through the Veterans Treatment Court program.

While nearly 500 exist across the country, with Tampa, Florida’s being one of the largest, Johnson County’s is the sole VTC in the state of Kansas. Now, these judges are part of a group working to offer opportunities for more Kansas veterans convicted of crimes. They are working at both the state and federal levels to secure funding to create more VTCs. However, both McCarthy and Nuss note that money alone is not the entire issue. It takes a willingness by a collective group to make it work.

Judge McCarthy says Johnson County was fortunate to get grants for their first few years of operation. By then, their obvious success won the approval of county commissioners to fund the court administrator necessary to run the program. They’ve also created a nonprofit foundation to help fund it.

Nuss expects VTCs will be brought up when the Kansas legislature returns to Topeka early next year. He admits that legislators face more pressing matters in the midst of the pandemic, however, he’s hopeful that the veterans will not be forgotten in the process.

The former chief justice has personal reasons for his passion. He attended the University of Kansas on a Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Scholarship. After graduating from KU in 1975 he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, serving as a combat engineering officer with the Fleet Marine Force Pacific. The Nuss family has a long history of service to America. Chief Justice Nuss’ son served in the Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan and his father and four uncles all served as well.

Judge McCarthy says a concern of many rural Kansas counties in starting a VTC is the fact that they are not close to any of the VA hospitals in Topeka, Wichita, or Leavenworth. However, he’s quick to point out that telemedicine has come a long way and many of their current program participants have done very well accessing treatment online. He says technology has broken down the barrier that once existed for VTCs to be successful in the more rural parts of the state.

McCarthy says he did not originally set out to launch a Veterans Treatment Court. In fact, he intended to create a drug court patterned after the many across the country and the state--including Topeka’s which he called one of the best he’s seen. However, there was little interest locally. Once he turned his focus to helping veterans, the judge said he was overwhelmed by the response. People were stopping him in the courthouse offering their help--from defense attorneys who have served in the armed forces to the court’s relatively reserved IT guy, a veteran himself.

McCarthy began visiting multiple courts, many of them in Missouri where he says their state was well ahead. They received training by a DC-based organization called Justice for Vets, and he then did further training and observation in a Tulsa courtroom. Johnson County launched their court four years ago next month. The judge says they have had no shortage of volunteers.

“For treatment courts in general, not just Veterans Treatment Courts, I mean, if you can treat people and get them out of the system, I think it just makes us better as communities,” Judge McCarthy told us. “It obviously helps these people [veterans] going through the program.”

Earlier this month Senator Jerry Moran joined Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert, former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss, retired Army Major General Butch Tate, Judge Timothy McCarthy, and other judicial leaders across the country over a Zoom call to discuss Congress’s support for Veteran Treatment Courts.

“Our Veterans Treatment Courts often point veterans towards mental health care resources, substance abuse support and mentorship opportunities to help them adjust to their life after service,” Senator Moran said in a statement to 13 News. “This week, Congress passed our yearly funding package which included increased resources for these courts to continue providing critical services to our veterans.”

In the statement from the Senator’s office, it’s noted that Moran serves as both the chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies (CJS) that provides funding for these courts. The CJS subcommittee passed a funding bill that included $25 million in funding for VTCs – an 8.7% funding increase from last year. The CJS funding bill passed Congress Monday (December 21) as part of the FY2021 Appropriations Package.

The federal Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act was signed into law in August. According to Moran’s mid-December newsletter, it makes permanent the Department of Justice’s ability to provide grants and technical assistance to state, local and tribal governments that are interested in setting up a Veteran Treatment Court.

