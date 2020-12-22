Advertisement

10th Judicial District offices to close New Year's Eve for relocation

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The offices of the 10th Judicial District will close on Dec. 31 for its move to the new courthouse.

Kansas Courts says offices of the 10th Judicial District will close and there will be no remote hearings on Thursday, Dec. 31, in order to move to a new courthouse.

According to the Court, the 10th Judicial District is made up of Johnson County.

The Court said offices will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday.

According to the Court, starting on Monday, Jan. 4, court offices and courtrooms will operate from the new courthouse but will stay closed to in-person contact. It said all hearings will continue to be held via videoconference until local public health conditions regarding COVID-19 improve.

The Court said the clerk of the district court, court services and court trustee offices are not currently providing in-person service but will continue to be available through phone, email, fax and videoconference. It said the court will provide a minimum of two weeks’ notice before continuing any in-person services at the new courthouse.

According to the Court, the old courthouse at 100 N. Kansas Ave. in Olathe, will permanently close on Dec. 31.

The Court said the new courthouse will start accepting mail beginning on Dec. 31, at 150 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe, KS 66061.

