Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County

A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a head-on crash in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. Saturday on K-130 highway, about a half-mile southeast of Neosho Rapids.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee sport utility vehicle was northbound on K-130 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck head-on in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were killed in the crash.

The patrol identified the Jeep’s driver as Dorene Kay Metzger, 77, of Gridley. The patrol said Metzger was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Stephen J. Skelton, 80, of Hartford, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where he later died. The patrol said Skelton was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

