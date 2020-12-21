Two arrested after sheriff’s deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Monday morning after Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies located a stolen sport utility vehicle in south Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested men were identified as Tyrik A. Akpabio, 28, and Justin K. Boston, 33, both of Topeka.

The incident was reported at 7:38 a.m. at the Travelers Inn, 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Initial reports indicted sheriff’s deputies were holding the vehicle at gunpoint while other officers arrived on the scene.

Deputy Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, said the stolen vehicle was a white 2005 Buick Rendezvous.

Christian said deputies found the vehicle in the 3800 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

The vehicle was being towed around 8:30 a.m. from the south side of the Travelers Inn.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, several Topeka police officers also responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t available as of 10:15 a.m. Monday.

