Advertisement

Two arrested after sheriff’s deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka

Two men were arrested after Shawnee County sheriff's deputies found a stolen vehicle Monday...
Two men were arrested after Shawnee County sheriff's deputies found a stolen vehicle Monday morning in the 3800 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Monday morning after Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies located a stolen sport utility vehicle in south Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested men were identified as Tyrik A. Akpabio, 28, and Justin K. Boston, 33, both of Topeka.

The incident was reported at 7:38 a.m. at the Travelers Inn, 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Initial reports indicted sheriff’s deputies were holding the vehicle at gunpoint while other officers arrived on the scene.

Deputy Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, said the stolen vehicle was a white 2005 Buick Rendezvous.

Christian said deputies found the vehicle in the 3800 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

The vehicle was being towed around 8:30 a.m. from the south side of the Travelers Inn.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, several Topeka police officers also responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t available as of 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
The Topeka Fire Department are currently battling a house fire in the Southwest area of Topeka.
Two Topeka homes damaged in Saturday night house fire
Man found in Manhattan charged with re-entering U.S. unlawfully
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County

Latest News

Holiday travel is expected to be down about 27 percent in midwestern states compared to a year...
AAA says holiday travel expected to be down 27 percent in Midwest
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: A mild start to the week, much colder by Christmas
It may be winter but it won't feel like it to begin the weekz`
It may be winter but it won't feel like it to begin the weekz`