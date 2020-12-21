Topeka man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department on several drug charges following a traffic stop Sunday night.

Around 11 pm, a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy stopped a car in the 3800 block of South Kansas Avenue for an equipment violation. 52-year-old William Ohandlen of Topeka was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no insurance, and other registration violations.

Ohandlen is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. The incident is still under investigation.

