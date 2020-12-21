Topeka Habitat for Humanity partnering with Black Lives Matter for distribution event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Black Lives Matter Topeka Inc. to host a distribution event.

The event will take place at the Topeka Habitat ReStore at 121 NE Gordon St. on December 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Participants will receive a box containing fresh produce, milk and other items along with community resource information and winterization kits.

Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

