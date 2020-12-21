Advertisement

Topeka Habitat for Humanity partnering with Black Lives Matter for distribution event

Topeka Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Black Lives Matter Topeka Inc. to host a...
Topeka Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Black Lives Matter Topeka Inc. to host a distribution event.(HFH)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Black Lives Matter Topeka Inc. to host a distribution event.

The event will take place at the Topeka Habitat ReStore at 121 NE Gordon St. on December 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Participants will receive a box containing fresh produce, milk and other items along with community resource information and winterization kits.

Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the...
One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka
The Topeka Fire Department are currently battling a house fire in the Southwest area of Topeka.
Two Topeka homes damaged in Saturday night house fire
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County
Man found in Manhattan charged with re-entering U.S. unlawfully

Latest News

Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center to begin distribution of Moderna COVID vaccine
Balanced attack leads K-State to fourth win, 70-46 over Jacksonville
Balanced attack leads K-State to fourth win, 70-46 over Jacksonville
One injured in shooting at southeast Topeka mobile home park
Two arrested after deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka