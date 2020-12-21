Advertisement

Survey says: Nursing homes anxious over COVID costs

Survey of nursing homes reveals many are struggling across the nation
Survey of nursing homes reveals many are struggling across the nation(Mathias Zomer/Pexels)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey shows that nursing home providers across the country are anxious for staff and residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. Increased COVID costs are threatening the future of nearly two-thirds of nursing homes.

That’s according to a new survey from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The organization makes the case that long-term care facilities should be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Two thirds (2/3) of nursing homes surveyed say they won’t last another year at the current operating pace. Ninety percent (90%) of homes are making a three percent profit or less, and 65% of them are operating at a loss right now.

Thankfully, things aren’t as dire for local providers like Midwest Health. Marketing Director Ali Ellis tells us that they are two things they are watching very closely: Federal funds and vaccines for their residents and staff.

“What we’re hearing is that we will get vaccines starting at the end of December, and we have no reason to expect that won’t happen,” Ellisa explained. “So, we’re optimistic about that mostly because it protects the wellbeing of our staff and residents, but also because if we can slow down positivity rates and hopefully if the vaccine is effective then we could scale back on testing.”

Nationally, additional staff and overtime are the biggest costs faced by nursing homes. Many are also providing bonuses known as “hero” pay to staff members as an incentive. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living is advocating for Congress to pass another COVID relief package. They say the government’s “provider relief fund” is quickly running out and needs to be replenished.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the...
One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka
The Topeka Fire Department are currently battling a house fire in the Southwest area of Topeka.
Two Topeka homes damaged in Saturday night house fire
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County
Man found in Manhattan charged with re-entering U.S. unlawfully

Latest News

Many Kansans saw error messages on KDOL's we3bsite on Monday, December 21, 2020.
KDOL website errors prevent some Kansans from filing for unemployment
High-speed chase up US-75 highway ends in south Topeka
Our five statewide winners include a big smart set winner in Topeka
Big Brothers Big Sisters Raffle winners announced Live at 4:00
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Houston...
Reports: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire out for regular season, could return for playoffs