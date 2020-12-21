Survey says: Nursing homes anxious over COVID costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey shows that nursing home providers across the country are anxious for staff and residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. Increased COVID costs are threatening the future of nearly two-thirds of nursing homes.

That’s according to a new survey from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The organization makes the case that long-term care facilities should be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Two thirds (2/3) of nursing homes surveyed say they won’t last another year at the current operating pace. Ninety percent (90%) of homes are making a three percent profit or less, and 65% of them are operating at a loss right now.

Thankfully, things aren’t as dire for local providers like Midwest Health. Marketing Director Ali Ellis tells us that they are two things they are watching very closely: Federal funds and vaccines for their residents and staff.

“What we’re hearing is that we will get vaccines starting at the end of December, and we have no reason to expect that won’t happen,” Ellisa explained. “So, we’re optimistic about that mostly because it protects the wellbeing of our staff and residents, but also because if we can slow down positivity rates and hopefully if the vaccine is effective then we could scale back on testing.”

Nationally, additional staff and overtime are the biggest costs faced by nursing homes. Many are also providing bonuses known as “hero” pay to staff members as an incentive. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living is advocating for Congress to pass another COVID relief package. They say the government’s “provider relief fund” is quickly running out and needs to be replenished.

