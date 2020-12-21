Advertisement

Senator-Elect Roger Marshall receives COVID vaccine

Congressman and Senator-elect Roger Marshall received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.
Congressman and Senator-elect Roger Marshall received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.(Roger Marshall)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman and Senator-elect Roger Marshall received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The Office of the Attending Physician is distributing the vaccine to Members of Congress, the Supreme Court and Executive Branch agencies in Washington, D.C.

“This weekend, I received the first dosage of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. As a physician, I remain committed to ensuring access for those who want and need this vaccine,” said Rep. Marshall. “I commend President Trump for prioritizing vaccine development, and am grateful for all the top-notch researchers and scientists who have worked feverishly behind the scenes to get this vaccine safely and quickly into the arms of the American people. It is because of their diligence that I remain confident we will defeat this virus and return to life as normal very soon.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
The Topeka Fire Department are currently battling a house fire in the Southwest area of Topeka.
Two Topeka homes damaged in Saturday night house fire
Man found in Manhattan charged with re-entering U.S. unlawfully
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County

Latest News

Kansas sees over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths since Friday
Millions of dollars have been funneled to Midwestern states in support of their COVID-19 efforts.
Kansas has received millions in federal funds to fight COVID-19
A high-speed chase that started in Coffey County came to an end late Monday morning in south...
High speed chase on US-75 leads officers to Topeka
Two men were arrested after Shawnee County sheriff's deputies found a stolen vehicle Monday...
Two arrested after sheriff’s deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka