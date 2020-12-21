Senator-Elect Roger Marshall receives COVID vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman and Senator-elect Roger Marshall received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The Office of the Attending Physician is distributing the vaccine to Members of Congress, the Supreme Court and Executive Branch agencies in Washington, D.C.

“This weekend, I received the first dosage of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. As a physician, I remain committed to ensuring access for those who want and need this vaccine,” said Rep. Marshall. “I commend President Trump for prioritizing vaccine development, and am grateful for all the top-notch researchers and scientists who have worked feverishly behind the scenes to get this vaccine safely and quickly into the arms of the American people. It is because of their diligence that I remain confident we will defeat this virus and return to life as normal very soon.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.