Reports: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire out for regular season, could return for playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after suffering a high ankle sprain and a strained hip during the Chiefs’ 32-29 victory over the Saints Sunday, ESPN reports.

According to ESPN, Edwards-Helaire could return in time for the postseason.

The rookie out of LSU was injured by a tackle on a 4-yard run with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter. He was helped off the field and didn’t return to the game.

Edwards-Helaire is the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 803 yards and four touchdowns on 181 attempts.

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hip and an ankle injury yesterday, but X-Rays were negative, per coach Andy Reid. They’ll know more after the MRI. The early expectation is CEH is done for the regular season with a chance to return for the playoffs, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

