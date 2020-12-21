Advertisement

Reports: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire out for regular season, could return for playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Houston...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after suffering a high ankle sprain and a strained hip during the Chiefs’ 32-29 victory over the Saints Sunday, ESPN reports.

According to ESPN, Edwards-Helaire could return in time for the postseason.

The rookie out of LSU was injured by a tackle on a 4-yard run with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter. He was helped off the field and didn’t return to the game.

Edwards-Helaire is the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 803 yards and four touchdowns on 181 attempts.

