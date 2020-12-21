Reports: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire out for regular season, could return for playoffs
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after suffering a high ankle sprain and a strained hip during the Chiefs’ 32-29 victory over the Saints Sunday, ESPN reports.
According to ESPN, Edwards-Helaire could return in time for the postseason.
The rookie out of LSU was injured by a tackle on a 4-yard run with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter. He was helped off the field and didn’t return to the game.
Edwards-Helaire is the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 803 yards and four touchdowns on 181 attempts.
