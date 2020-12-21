RC car enthusiasts race to Jake’s RC PRO AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tucked inside 1212 S Kansas Avenue past Absolute Tattoo is a space that’s housing a community racing to the chance to improve a range of skills.

Jacob Schell, the owner of Jake’s RC PRO-AM, believes radio-controlled car racing brings more opportunities than simply burning rubber on the racetrack.

“It’s a lot like video games except that it’s interactive, I would describe it as the world’s best video game,” he said Sunday.

“It teaches you discipline, it teaches you mechanics and because we got so many friendly people here it teaches kids social skills too so there’s a lot of great things to be learned here.”

Schell has been perfecting those skills since his childhood operating cars for fun before entering the competitive field.

“When I got to experience my first indoor off-road race I was hooked it was just such an exhilarating feeling to be out there competing,” he said.

The racetrack he operates is the result of a promise he made to himself years ago after one of the region’s only courses shutdown.

“I was really sad there was no place to race here in Topeka,” he said.

“So I vowed to bring indoor off-road back to Topeka I told everyone ' hey my name’s Jacob and I will bring indoor off-road back to Topeka’ and I did I’m a man of my word.”

The track has welcomed all skill levels since it opened 15 years ago.

Schell said a standout feature of the hobby is the diverse community.

“It’s a super fun hobby for all ages, all sexes all backgrounds it’s not limited to one group of people it’s a hobby that anyone and everyone can enjoy,” he said.

“We got young kids as young as four and five racing and we have older people 80 years old that’s racing and so it’s young girls, young boys every walk of life.”

Jason Bond is a frequent racer at the track and has been in the racing scene since 1985.

“I just thought it was the coolest thing ever and my dad, who’s kind of a big kid himself, actually thought it was the coolest thing ever too,” he recounted.

“We bought cars we built them together I learned a lot of mechanical things about how to put the car together how a radio signal works just basic mechanical stuff and it was a really fun father-son hobby.”

He has been lapping up the chance to perfect his craft.

“There was a time there when I was a little bit younger that I was I always wanted to be one of the fast guys and now I’m kind of on the other end of it where I just like to come out here,” he said.

“You’re basically competing against yourself but also just the camaraderie hanging out with your friends and it’s learning about different things you can do to the car to make it better but more than anything it’s just having something to do with a group of your friends.”

Bond’s even geared up the racing passion in his daughter.

“I actually enjoy watching her race than racing myself now and it’s weird I get more nervous watching her race on the track than I get when I’m driving,” he said.

“We do sports also but this is kind of a sport in itself but also it’s a very relaxed sport it’s competitive but you can push yourself at your own level.”

Schell said the pandemic’s fueled interest in the hobby.

“A lot of hobbies have become more involved during the pandemic because people are looking for stuff to do,” he said.

“It’s kind of a perfect hobby to come race because we don’t need to be too close to each other to race.”

He said there is a driving force that keeps him and many others coming back to the course.

“When you put a car on the track and that car represents you, and you and your buddies you’re competing with them you just feel like you’re part of that car like you’re attached to it,” he said.

“It’s an adrenaline rush when you’re out there on the driver’s stand racing.”

The course is open Tuesday through Saturday 12-8 pm for open practice.

Races are held almost every Sunday.

Those interested in competing can sign up at the shop or on the track’s Facebook page.

Schell said supplies can be found at hobby shops and recommends Dee & Mee Hobbies in Fairlawn Plaza.

