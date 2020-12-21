One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was being treated in a Topeka hospital following a shooting Monday morning on the city’s southeast side, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 8:10 a.m. in the 700 block of S.E. Ridgeview. The location was in the Ridgeview Estates mobile home park near S.E. 39th and Adams.

Police at the scene said a person who was injured in the shooting was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital. That person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The ambulance, which was being followed by a Topeka police car, didn’t have its lights or sirens activated as it left the mobile home park.

Around seven police units remained at the scene a half-hour after the shooting was reported.

Police could be seen putting yellow crime-scene take around one of the mobile homes on the east side of the park.

The injured person’s condition wasn’t available as of 9:35 a.m. Monday. There were no immediate reports of arrests in the incident.

