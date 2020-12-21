Monday forecast: A mild start to the week, much colder by Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It may officially be winter (started at 4:02am) but it won’t feel like it to begin the week with highs in the 50s and 60s today and tomorrow. A strong cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday will remind us of the change in seasons. Winds will be an issue for most of the week as well with Wednesday bringing the strongest winds.

Precipitation wise there may be a light rain/snow mix Tuesday night however impacts will be minimal and will likely result in less than 0.10″ for those that are lucky to get anything. Chances are most spots will remain dry. This will lead to a dry week with a slightly better chance of precipitation next Tuesday/Wednesday but with that being more than a week away, all we can do is wait and hope we actually do get something out of that storm system.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50-low 60s. Winds W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds will be light to calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds S 15-30, gusts around 35 mph.

Depending on the speed of the front late Tuesday night into Wednesday will determine temperatures across northeast Kansas. This may mean a wide range in temperatures early Wednesday and a drop in temperatures during the day on Wednesday in areas further down to the southeast. We may have a few clouds early with late day sun.

A reinforcing cold front pushes through Thursday which will keep highs in the 30s. This will also result in a cold start to Christmas Day with temperatures starting out in the teens (single digits can’t be ruled out) but as the cold airmass pushes away quickly, that will allow highs to warm back up to more seasonal temperatures by the afternoon.

This weekend will warm up to around 50° Saturday before a cold front pushes through Sunday cooling temperatures back down to seasonal highs by Sunday and Monday.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the mild temperatures these next couple days

Winds will gust at least 20 mph everyday through Thursday with Wednesday bringing the strongest winds of the week



