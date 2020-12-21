Lawrence Police Department moves to new facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has moved to a new location.

A flag-raising ceremony was held Monday morning to mark the move, which puts patrol, investigators, records, teleserve and administrative staff all in one location.

“It’s hard to get to know each other when you’re at two different locations,” said Interim Chief Anthony Brixius. “This building promotes a team environment, and you really feel that when you walk through the doors.”

The building is located at 5100 Overland Dr.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.