Advertisement

Lawrence Police Department moves to new facility

The Lawrence Police Department has moved to a new location.
The Lawrence Police Department has moved to a new location.(LPD Twitter)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has moved to a new location.

A flag-raising ceremony was held Monday morning to mark the move, which puts patrol, investigators, records, teleserve and administrative staff all in one location.

“It’s hard to get to know each other when you’re at two different locations,” said Interim Chief Anthony Brixius. “This building promotes a team environment, and you really feel that when you walk through the doors.”

The building is located at 5100 Overland Dr.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the...
One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka
The Topeka Fire Department are currently battling a house fire in the Southwest area of Topeka.
Two Topeka homes damaged in Saturday night house fire
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County
Man found in Manhattan charged with re-entering U.S. unlawfully

Latest News

Balanced attack leads K-State to fourth win, 70-46 over Jacksonville
Balanced attack leads K-State to fourth win, 70-46 over Jacksonville
One injured in shooting at southeast Topeka mobile home park
Two arrested after deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka
Kansas sees over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths since Friday