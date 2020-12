TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas saw another surge in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Since Friday, an additional 4,174 cases of the virus were recorded, along with 107 new deaths and 92 new hospitalizations.

Nearly 60 percent of ICU beds across the state are currently in use, as are 24 percent of ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.