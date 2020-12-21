Kansas has received millions in federal funds to fight COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine months since the pandemic first hit communities throughout the Midwest, federal agencies continue to offer support to local and state efforts. Kansas and three other Midwestern states have received more than $1.3 billion in financial assistance as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) efforts. Those other states include Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska.

Altogether, FEMA has issued $203.1 million to the state of Kansas for public assistance, crisis counseling, lost wages, and mission assignments. Additionally, Kansas has received a $1.3 million supplemental Emergency Management Performance Grant. Health and Human Services (HHS) has also provided $210.02 million in federal money as part of various programs including, Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the CARES Act, and Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

According to a news release from FEMA, experts from the Department of Defense (DOD) are partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other parts of HHS to coordinate supply, production, and distribution of vaccines. Region 7 states, including Kansas, are receiving and executing vaccine delivery to priority groups. National Guard support for all four Region 7 states, including Kansas, has been extended to March 31, 2021. This allows the Guard to continue assisting with the COVID-19 response being directed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and her peers in surrounding states. Guard members have been supporting state needs for COVID-19 since mid-April.

