High speed chase on US-75 leads officers to Topeka

A high-speed chase that started in Coffey County came to an end late Monday morning in south...
A high-speed chase that started in Coffey County came to an end late Monday morning in south Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A high-speed chase that started in Coffey County came to an end late Monday morning in south Topeka, authorities said.

The vehicle being chased, a Ford F-350 flatbed pickup truck, led officers north on US-75 highway to Topeka at speeds between 100 and 110 mph.

Initial reports indicated the chase went through portions of Coffey and Osage counties before stop sticks placed on US-75 by Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies helped bring the pursuit to an end.

Officers converged on the vehicle being pursued around 11:18 a.m. Monday near S.W. 41st and Martin Drive.

Witnesses said one person was quickly apprehended once the chase came to an end. That individual was placed in a law enforcement vehicle and taken away from the scene.

The front driver’s side tire on the pickup truck was shredded.

The truck was placed on a wrecker and removed from the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the chase.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

