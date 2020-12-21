Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center to begin distribution of Moderna COVID vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center will begin distributing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on December 23.

“The Colmery-O’Neil VA is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and our Veteran community living center residents,” said Mr. Rudy Klopfer, Director/CEO, VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

Colmery-O’Neil is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the US to receive the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.