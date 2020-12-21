Advertisement

Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center to begin distribution of Moderna COVID vaccine

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center will begin distributing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on December 23.

“The Colmery-O’Neil VA is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and our Veteran community living center residents,” said Mr. Rudy Klopfer, Director/CEO, VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

Colmery-O’Neil is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the US to receive the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the...
One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka
The Topeka Fire Department are currently battling a house fire in the Southwest area of Topeka.
Two Topeka homes damaged in Saturday night house fire
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County
Man found in Manhattan charged with re-entering U.S. unlawfully

Latest News

Topeka Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Black Lives Matter Topeka Inc. to host a...
Topeka Habitat for Humanity partnering with Black Lives Matter for distribution event
Balanced attack leads K-State to fourth win, 70-46 over Jacksonville
Balanced attack leads K-State to fourth win, 70-46 over Jacksonville
One injured in shooting at southeast Topeka mobile home park
Two arrested after deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka