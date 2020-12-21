City of Manhattan’s customer service department closed due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan’s Customer Service Department will be closed through the end of the week of December 21 due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

City Hall will be open Monday through Wednesday, then close for Christmas on December 24 and 25.

Services are still available by phone and online. Utility payments can be made using the drop box in the southeast parking lot at City Hall or paid by mail or online.

“We continue to do everything we can to minimize the spread of the disease, protect our employees and customers, and provide services for the community,” said City Manager Ron Fehr.

