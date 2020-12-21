Advertisement

City of Manhattan’s customer service department closed due to COVID-19

&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan’s Customer Service Department will be closed through the end of the week of December 21 due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

City Hall will be open Monday through Wednesday, then close for Christmas on December 24 and 25.

Services are still available by phone and online. Utility payments can be made using the drop box in the southeast parking lot at City Hall or paid by mail or online.

“We continue to do everything we can to minimize the spread of the disease, protect our employees and customers, and provide services for the community,” said City Manager Ron Fehr.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
The Topeka Fire Department are currently battling a house fire in the Southwest area of Topeka.
Two Topeka homes damaged in Saturday night house fire
Man found in Manhattan charged with re-entering U.S. unlawfully
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County

Latest News

Two men were arrested after Shawnee County sheriff's deputies found a stolen vehicle Monday...
Two arrested after sheriff’s deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka
One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the...
One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka
Holiday travel is expected to be down about 27 percent in midwestern states compared to a year...
AAA says holiday travel expected to be down 27 percent in Midwest
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County