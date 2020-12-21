Chiefs beat Saints 32-29, KC has won nine-straight games

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs topped the New Orleans Saints 32-29, winning their ninth-consecutive game.

After a pair of punts to start the game, the Chiefs defense helped get the offense fired up. Rookie L’Jarius Sneed stepped in front of an errant Drew Brees throw for his 3rd career interception.

Didn't take long for Drew Brees to throw a pick in his return.#Chiefs rookie L'Jarius Sneed with his 3rd career INT.pic.twitter.com/zbeEsjlYKi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 20, 2020

On the ensuing possession, Tyreek Hill slipped past the defense and into the endzone for his 15th touchdown catch of the season. That tied Dwayne Bowe’s franchise record for touchdown receptions.

Tyreek Hill now tied for the most receiving touchdowns in a season in franchise history 🐆



📺: https://t.co/m7Z375tRik pic.twitter.com/J0MOsrFPO9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 20, 2020

After another Saints punt, Kansas City went right back to work grinding out more points.

The Chiefs put together an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended in a goal-line touchdown catch by Travis Kelce. KC led 14-0 after the first quarter.

The Chiefs offense went silent on offense for the remainder of the half. Meanwhile, the Saints slowly chipped away at the Kansas City lead.

The Saints scored 15 unanswered points to take their first lead of the game.

Into the third quarter, Kansas City finally found a response. A 9-play 75-yard drive was capped off with a 5-yard touchdown toss to Mecole Hardman. The former Georgia receiver had to make an exceptional grab in the back corner, getting two feet in to seal the catch. KC reclaimed the 21-15 lead.

Both teams traded scores for the remainder of the game, but the Chiefs were able to outlast the Saints in the waning minutes.

Patrick Mahomes completed 26/47 passes for 254 yards and he threw for three touchdowns.

Up next, the Chiefs (13-1) will return home to play the Atlanta Falcons Dec. 27 at noon.

