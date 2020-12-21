Balanced attack leads K-State to fourth win, 70-46 over Jacksonville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty-three assists on 27 field goals led the K-State men’s basketball team to their fourth win of the season, 70-46 over Jacksonville.

Nijel Pack led the way for K-State with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. DaJuan Gordon added 13 points and 12 boards, while Mike McGuirl pitched in 12 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

With the win, K-State improves to 4-5 on the year. The Wildcats next play Omaha Dec. 19 at home, before returning to Big 12 play Jan. 2 vs. TCU.

Cats Win!



