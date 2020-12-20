Advertisement

The War on 24th is back on

By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Silver Lake, Kan. (WIBW) -The Shafstall family from Rossville are packing up their truck with donations to give to local families in need for the holidays.

Carla Shafstall said, “Mainly helping families, that’s why we do it, to make sure everyone has food and especially around Christmas time to feed their families.”

The donations are for a friendly competition between the Rossville and Silver Lake communities.

It’s their annual “Can Good War on 24” to donate the most goods for the food drive.

“We do that to help the surrounding schools so no kid goes with a coat, gloves, or hats. So just trying to help everyone we can. We also see if people want to donate their coats and stuff.” Shatstall explained.

This is their 23rd year -- making a difference to help those in need.

This year was a little different from the pandemic, but they were still able to reach their goal.

It’s not just about bragging right, the true meaning is all about helping each other and keeping the town alive.

Chad Shafstall says, “The biggest thing is to support the small businesses in all your little towns..they’re struggling right now and it’s just the right thing to do, go out there and help somebody. its a group effort, I always said it’s not me, it’s we”

Rossville had 22 cans and Silver Lake had 25.

